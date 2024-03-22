Wedbush Boosts National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $66.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

National Health Investors stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

