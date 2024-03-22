Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $55.52 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and $3.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00083456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001424 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,759,938 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

