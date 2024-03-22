Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.22

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 325533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

