Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $286.77 and last traded at $286.77. Approximately 930,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,405,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.35.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $533.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

