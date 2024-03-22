Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.17 and last traded at $69.11. 1,430,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,507,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.