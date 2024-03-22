Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. Sells 152,561 Shares

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$61,024.40.

32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 16,951 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$6,780.40.

On Friday, February 16th, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 4,068 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$1,627.20.

On Friday, February 2nd, 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 8,236 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$3,294.40.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

VTX stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.38. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$43.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

