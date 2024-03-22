Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

