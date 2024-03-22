VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.70 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

VerifyMe Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRME traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 9,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VerifyMe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

