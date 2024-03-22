Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.69

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.69 and last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 71748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

