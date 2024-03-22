Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

