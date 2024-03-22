Velas (VLX) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Velas has a total market cap of $52.16 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00083752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,570,818,345 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.