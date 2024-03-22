Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.186 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th.

