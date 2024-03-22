Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.59. 5,190,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.40. The stock has a market cap of $383.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

