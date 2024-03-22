Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $237.05 and last traded at $236.95, with a volume of 48154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average is $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

