Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $237.05 and last traded at $236.95, with a volume of 48154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.34.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average is $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
