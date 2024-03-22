Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,017,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 939,946 shares.The stock last traded at $87.37 and had previously closed at $87.15.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
