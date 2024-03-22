Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,017,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 939,946 shares.The stock last traded at $87.37 and had previously closed at $87.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

