Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 527683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

