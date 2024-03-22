Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 527683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
