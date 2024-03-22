Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.65

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.57, with a volume of 31139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.30.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.