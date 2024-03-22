Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.21. 196,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $235.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

