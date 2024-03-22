Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $235.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

