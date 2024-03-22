Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 180,763 shares.The stock last traded at $233.79 and had previously closed at $234.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.45. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

