Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,419,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $346.57. 399,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average is $304.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

