Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

