Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

