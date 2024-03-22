Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.