VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,134 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 959,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 217,433 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

