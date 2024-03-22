VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,772 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.44% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $37,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

