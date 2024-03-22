VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BIZD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,021. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $694.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

