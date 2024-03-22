Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 279731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

