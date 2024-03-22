Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 10,919 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VALN
Valneva Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.