Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.53. Valneva shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 10,919 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

