Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $173.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

