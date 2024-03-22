US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. US Foods has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

