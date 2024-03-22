UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

