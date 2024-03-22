Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $241,400.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.68. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,414,000 after buying an additional 660,966 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 863,882 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

