Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $11,797.40 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $11,797.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $19,427.73.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $14,608.96.

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $3,690.75.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.57 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

