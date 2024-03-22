United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $714.66. 181,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,270. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $647.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

