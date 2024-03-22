Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $248.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.