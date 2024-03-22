Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,411. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

