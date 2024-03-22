Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

