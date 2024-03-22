Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.81.

ULTA stock opened at $518.32 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

