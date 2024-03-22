UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

