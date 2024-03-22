UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

