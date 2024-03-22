UBS Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

