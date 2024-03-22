UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Group stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 233,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

