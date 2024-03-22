UBS Group Boosts Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target to $16.50

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.93 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $693.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.81%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Trinity Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

