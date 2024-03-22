UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $18.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,832,000 after buying an additional 11,736,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

