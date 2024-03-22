Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 122,916 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.73.

TYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $882.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

