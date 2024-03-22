Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,417 shares of company stock valued at $763,755. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

