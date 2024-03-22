Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,417 shares of company stock valued at $763,755 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108,279 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,694 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

