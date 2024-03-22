Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.53

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 229677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 60,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

