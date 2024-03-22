Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

NYSE TUP opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

