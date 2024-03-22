TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TTEC has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $488.53 million, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 577.81%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.